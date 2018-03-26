The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) Bauchi, says it will waive tuition fees to persons with disabilities willing to study in the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Suleiman Lame, told newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday, that the gesture was aimed at encouraging and empowering the persons with disabilities.

He added that the gesture was also to enable them to become relevant to the lager society.

“Aside the persons with disabilities, any other students willing to study Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the polytechnic can also enroll free.

“This is to motivate the basic science students,” he said

He noted that secondary schools in the state are currently facing shortage of science teachers, hence the reason for the institution to introduce the policy in order to promote education in the state.

“The institution, working in conjunction with the Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development, is currently training about 4, 000 youths on entrepreneurial skills and remedial studies.”

The rector also announced automatic admission into various departments for those that passed the remedial classes of the Polytechnic, while other would be assisted to secure admissions into any university of their choice across the country.

He said that the entrepreneurial trainees, who are youths drawn from all the 20 local government areas of the state, are expected to start up small scale businesses at the end of the training.

He commended the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETfund) for the construction of structures and provision of requisite equipment in the polytechnic.

“It paved ways for the accreditation of all our programmes by the relevant regulatory bodies in the country,” he said.