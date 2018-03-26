Former works minister Hassan Lawal, who died on Sunday in Abuja, has been buried at the Kofar Hausa cemetery in Keffi, Nasarawa State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mohammadu Auwal, the Chief Imam of Keffi Central Mosque, who presided over the funeral prayer, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Mr Lawal, who was born in 1954, died at the age of 64 in Turkish Hospital, Abuja at about 4:30 a.m., on March 25. He left behind two wives and six children.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Nasarawa State over the death which he described as “a great loss to to the nation”.

Mr Buhari, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, described Lawal’s death as “a personal loss”.

“Lawal was a very strong pillar in the politics of Nasarawa State. He made a lot of sacrifices toward a better Nigeria and will always be remembered positively,” Mr Buhari said.

Nasarawa governor Tanko Almakura, who also expressed shock at the demise of Mr Lawal, said that he would be sorely missed by all well-meaning people of the state.

“Today is a day of grief for all Nasarawa State residents. We have lost a very critical stakeholder and our prominent voice at the national level.

“This loss is irreplaceable; it is irreparable and difficult to live with. Our consolation is that he lived a life worthy of emulation by all,” he said.

Also speaking, Usman Jibrin, Minister of State for Environment, described the death as a great loss to Nigeria considering Mr Lawal’s contribution to national growth.

Mohammed Lawal, the late minister’s immediate younger brother, described his brother’s death as a big loss to the family, Nasarawea State and Nigeria at large.

Among dignitaries that attended the burial were Ibrahim Mantu, Aliyu Gusau, Abdullahi Adamu, Abdullahi Aboki, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.