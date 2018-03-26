Board Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has described the frequent change of boards as a major setback to the commission.

Ndoma-Egba, in his speech at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said turnover of the NDDC board distorts policy implementation and direction of the commission.

The biggest casualty of this challenge, he noted, has been Niger Delta Regional Development Master plan, which was launched in 2006 and abandoned almost immediately.

“Development of any kind without a plan is certainly going to be haphazard and arbitrary. For this reason, the current board is revisiting the master plan to revalidate, update or draw up a new master plan that will provide framework for short, medium and long term development of the region in a systematic and methodical manner,” Ndoma-Egba said.