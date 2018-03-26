Evangelist Gibson Ezeh of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos says righteousness, forgiveness and honest love for one another are the major qualities needed to restore peace and unity in the country.

Ezeh disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He was the Guest speaker at a three day Lenten Crusade organised by the Overcomers Prayer Group of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarinpa with the theme: “God of all Possibilities’’

He said that the major focus of the crusade was to reawaken the minds of Christians to the promises of God and to let them know that given up hope was not an option for believers.

“The condition we find ourselves in Nigeria is not too difficult for God to settle, what we need as a nation is to seek the face of God in righteousness, show love to one another and we will be united.

“Some people have given up hope because due to the various bloodshed in many parts of the country by the so called Fulani herdsmen.

“The Boko Haram are also doing their own, there is no peace in the land but in all of these, God still reassured us that He is still the God of all possibilities,’’ he said.

He called on all Christians to shun lamentation and pray to God, adding that prayer still remains the only way forward to win any battle.

Ezeh also urged Christians to pick up their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and ensure that they come out on the Election Day to vote for the right people to rule the country.

“We Christians have work to do, there is no more time for Lamentation, and we must all vote for our leaders.

“The Bible told us that when the righteous rule a nation, the people rejoice,’’ he said.

The cleric noted that Nigeria still remains a great nation with great potentials that should be cherished by all.

Also, Mr James Odia, Coordinator of the Crusade told NAN that the crusade was organised to remind believers that “God never forgets His own’’

“Our God still remains the same, He promised that He will never leave nor forsake His people, Nigerians are children of God and He has promised that He will not forsake us.

“We want to use this crusade to give hope back to those who have lost it, especially with the present travails in the country,’’ he said.

He urged Christians to join and support all positive moves that would bring about peace and unity in the country.

Also, Chukwuemeka Slyvernus, Chairman Planning Committee said that the crusade was part of the Lenten programme that would help to prepare parishioners for Easter.

“Easter is a big celebration in the life of every Christian and it is actually the essence of Christianity.

“The Death and Resurrection of Christ, solved all our problems in the world, be it Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram and what have you,’’ he added.