Here is the face of the Dapchi schoolboy, a pure water vendor captured by Boko Haram on 19 February, along with 111 schoolgirls.

The boy came to the Dapchi Girls Secondary Science and Tech College to sell pure water, when he was kidnapped alongside the Dapchi schoolgirls.

As 105 of the girls were released on Wednesday, he too got his freedom, said Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information and Culture.

“Also kidnapped were two other persons, who are not students of the college.

“They include a primary school boy who came to the school to sell pure water and another primary school girl,’’ he said.

He said a total of 111 girls were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi on Feb. 19.

“That means one student was not captured on the list of 110 abducted students that was compiled by the school, on the basis of which the Federal Government gave the number of abducted schoolgirls as 110.

“So far, a total of 107 persons, comprising 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and the two non-students have been released by the insurgents.

He said that six Dapchi schoolgirls were yet unaccounted for and all efforts will be made to secure their release.