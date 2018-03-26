The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined Christians to emulate Jesus Christ by imbibing the virtues of integrity, honesty and welfare for others.

Making the appeal while delivering a sermon at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos to mark the celebration of Palm Sunday, the Archbishop said Christians should shun sinful life and live a life of holiness and uprightness.

According to him: “Palm Sunday is a special day for us as Christians, as we commemorate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem to begin the work of salvation. We are told to bear the values of Christ wherever we go, for Christians we bear the value of the faith that we have, which is Christ. As humans we are all creatures of God and therefore the values of integrity, honesty and the welfare of others are very vital.”

He charged Nigerians to have hope in the country, despite the economic decay and the associated depression.

Similarly, the Proto-Presbyter of Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, Lagos, Very Rev. Jonathan Osin, urged the nation’s leaders to imbibe the leadership culture of humility and service that Jesus Christ portrayed while on earth.

Delivering his Palm Sunday sermon in Lagos, Rev. Osin said Christ as the true king, rather came to sacrifice himself for the redemption of man.