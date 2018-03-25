Dr George Ikpot, the Executive Director, Office of International Affairs, Universal Peace Federation(UPF), has called for ethical and moral education to foster unity in the country.

Ikpot made the call on Sunday at the Ambassadorial Award organised by the UPF in Abuja.

According to him, there is great need for moral and ethical education generally in today’s society, particularly in our nation, Nigeria, education has an important responsibility in fostering the health of any society.

“The main hope of a nation lies in the proper education of its youth.”

He said education has always had a preeminently social purpose to prepare good citizens through imparting knowledge that can make for a productive life.

He attributed family breakdown in the society to increase in youth engagement in crimes and violence, adding that lack of true personal morality and family-based values and character also contributed.

Ikpot said UPF is an international and interreligious network of individuals and organisations dedicated to achieving world peace with special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

He said UPF supports the work of UN, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education and strengthening of marriage and family.

He urged the awardees to be peaceful citizens, attend UPF peace education, encourage others to join and establish a peaceful family.

Responding, one of the awardees, Mr Israel Ibeleme, CEO and Founder of Israel Ibeleme Foundation (IIF), charged youths to believe in themselves and always seek peace in their locality.

“We all have a short time here on earth, what will we be remembered for? Let’s build Peace not just in the country but in our home.

“Don’t let anyone discourage you, believe in you and who you are, value every opportunity that comes your way, help those you can help.

“Always remember that there is someone out there, who can’t afford food, who sleeps outside on the road, whose hope have been lost, who put-on same cloth every day.

“Give them a better life in the society and build back their hope against all odds.”

Newsmen report that 10 philanthropists were given Ambassadors for peace award at the ceremony.