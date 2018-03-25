The Taraba State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Rev. Peter Gambo has given a vivid account on how the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Ben Ubeh was crushed to death by a vehicle on Sunday.

Gambo explained that the incident occurred when they parked to buy some items in Zing town on their way to Yola, Adamawa State.

According to him, Ubeh was ill and that when they got to Zing, they parked to enable him to get some drugs when the accident happened.

“We parked to buy drugs and the CAN chairman came out and stood at the back of the vehicle (a Toyota Hilux van) we were traveling in when, suddenly, a truck came from behind and crushed him.

“I am still in shock over the incident; but I have come to terms with the fact that God knows best,” he said.

Gambo said the state governor, Darius Ishaku, immediately sent a delegation to Zing who helped to evacuate the corpse to Jalingo and that it had since been deposited in the morgue of the state specialist hospital.

Confirming the death, the Taraba State Vice Chairman, CAN, Apostle John Aina, said the chairman died in a motor accident along the Zing-Yola road.

Ubeh died in the early hours of Sunday while on his way to Yola for an official engagement, Punch reports.