The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has berated critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, insisting that it is a clear case of corruption fighting back.

He said those opposed to the administration’s determination to stamp out corruption from the body polity were those without genuine intentions for the country, vowing however that no amount of attacks would sway his team from confronting the dreaded monster.

Magu, who spoke during a meeting with a coalition of civil society organisations and the media at the zonal office of EFCC in Enugu weekend, identified corruption as the root cause of all the challenges facing the country.

He said the anti-graft body had achieved a lot in the fight against corruption under President Buhari than what all the past administrations put together achieved.

He also decried the recent low rating of Nigeria by the Transparency International (TI) in the global corruption perception index, stressing that the rating did not reflect the reality on the ground.