Jubilation greeted Dapchi Community today as parents of the freed girls trooped out to receive their children back from Abuja after meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari on Friday last week.

A total of 107 children were returned including two other s that are not students of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi but were apparently abducted along with the girls.

The iconic and historic reunion of the parents and their daughters took place today at the school premises where they were abducted over a month ago.

The Commissioner of Home Affairs Information and Culture for Yobe State, Mala Musti, received the girls on behalf of Yobe State Governor Ibrahim from Federal Government delegation comprising of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, his wife, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who is also the minister of state Foreign Affairs and the member representing, Bursari, Geidam, Yunusari Federal Constituency, Rt.Hon. Goni Bukar.

The Nation gathered that some of the parents went to the school as early as 6.am on Sunday and waited until after 3.00pm when their children arrived in the school.

Presenting the children to the Commissioner, Rt. Hon. Goni Bukar described the day as a very historic day in the history of the community and the lives of the children, why calling on government to provide adequate security to safeguard the lives of the people in the community.

He also expressed on behalf of Dapchi people his gratitude to the president,Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Ibrahim Gaidam for their efforts in securing the release of the girls.

The minister of state foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim called on the parents not to jettison the education of their children, adding that, “education is the bedrock of development for any society, I want to advice the parents not to jeopardize the education of their children but ensure that each and every of these children are educated”

In his brief massage to the parents, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim congratulated the parents and advised them not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

“What happened should not deter you from sending your children back to school. As Muslims, we should consider it as an act of God, and with prayers, God has returned them back to us safely”, Sen Bukar said.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, who was represented by the commissioner of information, Mala Musti, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his words of securing the release of the girls and reuniting them with their parents.

One of the parents, Aisha Lawan said she has forgetten all the pains she passed through during the time her daughter was in Boko Haram captivity.

“The sad days are over. Today has washed theem away and I have forgotten all my pains”, Aisha said.

Another mother Fatima, called on government to give enough security if she must send back her daughter back to the school.

“we want government to know that adequate security measures must be taken before we returned our children to school”, she said.

Highlights of the reunion was hugging, jubilations, prayers, tears of joy and praises to God.

Meanwhile, it was a different mood at the resident of Nathan Sheribu as he still awaits the return of his daughter Leah who is still held in captive by the insurgents.

Though distraught and worried, Sheribu is still optimistic that his daughter will return.

He thank Nigerians for their support, while calling on President Mohammadu Buhari fulfill his words by ensuring that his daughter, Leah is released to enable her continue with her educational pursued.