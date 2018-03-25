A Lagos State legislator, Mr Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, has called on the federal and state governments to do more to restore a sense of security in schools, especially in the North-East.

Ogunyemi, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency II in the Assembly was reacting to the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls by the Boko Haram.

He said that there was the need to convince students that they were secure in schools to enable them to concentrate on their studies.

According to him, beefing up security all around schools, especially in the areas prone to attacks, will improve teaching and learning.

“Our governments need to be more committed to the security of our schools.

“We must ensure we give students a sense of security in their study environments such that when they are leaving their homes, they will be confident that they are under tight security.

“It is quite unfortunate that our schoolgirls have become targets for Boko Haram.

“It is not a healthy development for us. As a nation, we must be alive, at alert and proactive,” Ogunyemi said.

He congratulated the nation for the safe return of the abducted schoolgirls, but regretted that some of them had yet to be accounted for.

Also, the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos Chapter, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to invest more in intelligence gathering.

The group made the appeal in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator and General Secretary, Messrs AbdulWaheed Odunuga and Rasaq Aderigbigbe, respectively.

“On various occasions, the terrorists have capitalised on absence or low presence of security personnel in profiled regions before attacking the town or village in their nebulous styles.

“It either means there are some informants in the security forces who feed the terrorists or there are accomplices living in the regions.

“We understand the release children is a product of negotiations and dialogues; we want the Federal Government to extend same to wrap-up the release of the remaining Chibok girls,” BYO said.

NAN reports that 105 of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe on Feb.19, were released on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that he would sanction security chiefs if Boko Haram could abduct schoolchildren again in any part of the country, especially in the North-East.