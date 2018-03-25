Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on traditional rulers and other wealthy Nigerians to establish educational endowment funds and scholarship schemes to cater for the educational development of the less privileged and vulnerable people in the society.

Speaking at the weekend in Akugbene, during the 20th Coronation Anniversary Celebrations of HRM Pere S.P. Luke-Kalanama VIII, (JP) Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, Governor Okowa said that the state government is doing a lot to bring quality education to deltans, stressing that wealthy nigerians should partner with government on the education of the less privileged in the society.

“I want to urge as many Deltans as possible to continue to support our children because there are a lot of them who will want to improve on their knowledge, but the very harsh economic conditions do not provide them that opportunity to educate themselves, so for everyone particularly our traditional rulers that do assist the less privileged to obtain knowledge; of course there is a lot blessings that comes to that kingdom with the gesture from the traditional institution.”, Senator Okowa said.

He commended the traditional rulers of Akugbenr-Mein for the scholarship scheme, stating “I am truly very happy for the bursary that you (HRM Pere S.P. Luke-Kalanama VIII), started in 2012. I pray that God will empower you,because there can be no better development than giving education and the right to knowledge to your people. I also want to make this pledge that the Delta State Government will support your bursary scheme annually in the course of my tenure as Governor.”,

Dr Okowa commended former Governor James Ibori for laying the foundation for development in the state especially the construction the Bomadi bridge across the Forcados river., asserting “I must thank our leader, former Governor James Ibori, who because he is a courageous and bold man he took on a project at that time that was nearly impossible for state governments to undertake, the building of the bridge across the Forcados river. It is a thing of joy today that we were able to drive to your kingdom. It is a thing of joy that will ever remain in the hearts of all persons from Akugbene Mein Kingdom.” he said

Governor Okowa congratulated the Pere for the peace and development in his kingdom and called on his subjects to continue to support him for more developmental success.

The chairman of the occasion and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, in a brief address, called on traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects on voters registration to enable them vote for leaders of their choice. Former Governor James Ibori was honoured with the Chieftaincy title of the Izonfinowei of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in appreciation of his administration’s construction of Bomadi bridge linking the many communities in Ijaw land.

Earlier, the celebrant HRM Pere S.P. Luke-Kalanama VIII presented award of excellence to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief James Ibori and Rear Admiral F.F. Ogu an illustrious son of the kingdom.