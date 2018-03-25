Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, said it has expelled the former branch Chairman of the union in Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Ilya Abdulrauf Bello, for alleged anti union activities.

The union also said it has disowned the Caretaker Committee allegedly set up by the authorities of University of Abuja, stating that the only recognized branch Chairman of the union in the university was the Jude Nwabueze led executive.

National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, said that the union expelled the ABU Chairman after he had dragged SSANU to court for suspending him over anti union activities and after the court ruled in favour of SSANU.

Ugwoke also said that the union was handling the complaint against some recalcitrant members including some registrars that worked against the intetest of the body during the three months strike declared by the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of non teaching staff in the universities.

Giving the reason for the alleged expulsion of the former ABU Chairman of the union , he said when the former branch Chairman dragged the National body of SSANU to court over his suspension, the court entered judgment against him.

According to him, “Bello has been expelled as SSANU member. We suspended him in 2016 then he went to court to challenge his suspension and the court quashed his plea and ruled in favour of SSANU. We wrote him to surrender all SSANU property in his possession to the acting Chairman of SSANU, ABU, Zaria and he refused.

“SSANU looked at the case, we have been so magnanimous to him, nobody has committed the offence he committed. He wrote the Vice Chancellor (of ABU) telling him not to remit to SSANU national our check-off dues and because he is friendly with the Vice Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor has been playing his script until recently when he lost his case in court, I wrote to the Vice Chancellor that if he didn’t off his hands on SSANU matters, I will take him to court, the man decided to off his hands on SSANU matters.

“So we expelled Bello from the union and he took few relegates and said that he is opting out of SSANU. He is an expelled member; he was kicked out of SSANU because of his anti-union activities. I challenge him to go to court if he feels that his suspension is not proper.

“Those of them saying they are opting out with him that is not proper, because it is unconstitutional. By law, you can join a union willingly; you can also opt out of it willingly. This is not like a political party, you apply to be a member and when you want to leave, you apply to leave the union.”

Meantime, the Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions, NASU. and SSANU, at its meeting at the University of Abuja, walked out four persons allegedly sponsored by the university’s management as the branch caretaker executive.

Ugwoke insisted that Comrade Jude Nwabueze remains the chairman of SSANU, University of Abuja branch.