The Nigerian Army has trashed reports making rounds on Facebook and other social media about a ‘Sergeant David Bako’, described as a deserter, who has been spreading fake news that the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls was planned in the Presidential Villa.

The fake soldier claimed the abduction was executed with N80 million.

The Nigerian Army said it has crosschecked its records and could not find any one call Sergeant David Bako who served in the Army and deserted or was dismissed.

The Nigerian Army said the report was an attempt to smear and drag it into politics of calumny by mischief makers.

It therefore disassociated itself with such fictitious report and requested the public to disregard the confession made by the so called Sergeant David Bako who has never been in the Army at all.

“It is imperative to know that these baseless and inane allegations are not new in the cyber space, knowing the fact that we are in the age of information warfare.

“Open Source Intelligence reveals that the website Dailyglobewatch.eu with country code top-level domain (ccTLD) .eu used in publishing stories is obviously fake and therefore not correct.

“Based on our findings the website was registered on the 14 of April 2017 and the last updated was on the same date and will expire on the 14th April 2018.

“We are very familiar with reports of this nature and will advise the general public to disregard such claim and desist from sharing such information on the New Media as this is against the Nigerian Cybercrime Act 2015.

”However, it is really worrisome to the level at which some people could condescend so low to fabricate facetious allegation against the Nigerian Army and the military at large for cheap political gains or simply an act of pure wickedness, thus the public should disregard such facetious allegation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its commitment to remain apolitical and non-partisan in the discharge of its constitutional roles. We would also like to reaffirm our unconditional support and obedience to civil authority as well as reassuring Nigerians that these Fifth columnists will not succeed in their mischief as they will be fished out and dealt with accordingly,” said Texas Chukwu, a Brigadier and director of Army Public Relations.