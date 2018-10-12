



More than 100,000 Nigerian children suffer from Cerebral malaria annually, Dr Ovo Samiel at the General Hospital, Ughelli, has said.

Ovo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that the disease could lead to other sicknesses if not promptly treated.

The medical expert said Malaria was a mosquito-borne parasitic infection usually spread by Anopheles mosquitoes.

He explained that the Plasmodium parasite that caused the sickness was neither a virus nor a bacterium.

‘’But is a single-celled parasite that multiplies in red blood cells of humans as well as in the mosquito intestine.

‘’Sweating usually occur few weeks after being bitten by Anopheles mosquitoes as well as sore throat as symptoms of the disease.

“But the most common symptoms of malaria are headache, fast heart rate, or pallor, “he said.

He, however, advised parents to treat children infected with the disease at the right time to avoid other complications.