About 10,000 public school teachers in Niger State are to benefit from the N2.1 billion motorcycle loan aimed at enhancing their mobility and help them to get to hard-to-reach parts of the state.

The scheme was recently approved by the State Executive Council (SEC); the state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, said it was in fulfilment of the Governor’s resolve to improve on the working conditions of teachers in public schools.

The Commissioner told journalists at a press conference over the weekend that the loan scheme was essentially for teachers in the basic education sector – primary and junior – schools, those who teach in difficult terrains or areas that are not motorable.

“Niger State government through, State Universal Primary Education Board (SUPEB) had approached a commercial bank to obtain a loan to the tune of N2.1 billion to procure motorcycles to be given out on loan to teachers in primary and junior secondary schools”.

Fatima said, “The N215,000 each loan at 21 percent interest rate for teachers, headmasters and headmistresses is packaged to improve the welfare of our teachers, especially those teaching in rural areas and as an incentive to motivate them to be committed to their duties.

“After a thorough screening exercise with the stakeholders; Ministry of Education, SUBEB, the bank and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), 10,000 beneficiaries of the scheme emerged out of the 22,367 teachers in the public primary and junior seondary schools in the state”.

The scheme, which would soon be flagged off, the commissioner explained, has beneficiaries in all the 3,166 primary schools and 60 junior secondary schools spread across the three senatorial zones in the state.

She further explained that, “The repayment plan for the loan is 18 months and due diligence was followed by the state government in order to ensure only qualified teachers, particularly those who are not in any way indebted to any previous loan”.