About 10,000 candidate are expected to participate in the post UTME screening exercise for the 2019 admission into Federal University Dutsinma, FUDMA, Katsina State, beginning from Monday, August 5

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Habib Matazu, told newsmen on Sunday in Katsina during an exclusive chat, that the exercise which may last one month, shall be carried out in batches and within the time ranges as provided in the notification slips already issued to candidates

While expressing delight at the increasing number of students who are either choosing FUDMA as their first choice or changing their choices in favor of the university, he assured that the process of screening shall remain transparent in line with the anti-corruption crusade embarked by the institution

Meanwhile the Acting Vice chancellor of the University, Professor Adamu N. Baba-kutigi has charged the students and the staff of the institution to embrace the anti-corruption campaign of the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration, In other to move the country to the next level

The VC who made the call during the inauguration of the varsity’s ant-corruption and transparency unit, ACTU, said stakeholders in the higher institutions have a huge role to play in ensuring accountability and transparency as well as promoting a new generation of honest and reliable leaders of tomorrow.

He said’’ development of any kind cannot occur in the absence of a system that is transparent and accountable. Accountability, transparency and good governance are mutually reinforcing concepts that assume global currency today’’

Also speaking at the occasion, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor A S Mikailu, described accountability in governance as requiring holding public officials accountable for their actions and the need to ensure that public funds are spent for the purpose specified without personal gain to any individual

He said’’ since attaining independence in 1960, one of the major issues of o concern to Nigeria is how to ensure a system that is fair, open, accessible and accountable to the people’’