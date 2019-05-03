<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Plateau State Government has shut down more than 100 illegal schools across 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) Mr. Jude Dakur, the Commissioner for Secondary Education said.

Dakur stated this in Jos, on Friday when he received an award on Human values and education given to him by a research organisation.

He said the schools, which were closed down in 2018, did not meet the standard requirements to educate children, who are the future leaders of the country.

“Some of the schools were not certified to operate, some had unqualified teachers and inconducive environment for learning,’’ the commissioner said.

According to him, government is committed to improving the standard of education in the state by enforcing strict compliance to standards of operations.

“I am humbled by this award from African Emerging Leadership Research and Development Organisation.

“I pledge my commitment to improve human capital in secondary schools in the state.’’

He commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his massive investment in the education sector through infrastructure development and procurement of science laboratory equipment for secondary schools.

Dr Rhuefe Khaese, the Director of Research, in the organisation, said that Dakur was honoured with the award because of his supervisory role that had kept teachers on their toes and ensured positive teaching and learning outcomes.

“He ensures teachers are disciplined in the provision of services through punctuality to duties; and building their capacity to prepare them for public exams,” he said.

Supol James Goleng, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of A Division in Plateau, a recipient of similar award from the research organisation, urged government to put in place good security architecture in schools.

Goleng said this would address any lapses and forestall any incidents such as kidnapping, which was becoming rampant in schools.

According to him, community policing is important and requires the cooperation of every member of the community to secure lives and property, adding that giving out unnecessary personal information on social media should be avoided.

Plateau State Government had paid the National Examination Council (NECO) Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination fees for candidates in 10 schools in Barkin Ladi LGA.

Barkin Ladi is one of the LGAs which came under violent attacks last year.