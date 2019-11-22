<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One hundred former Book Haram fighters, on Friday morning, arrived at the Gombe Airport from Maiduguri for rehabilitation under the Federal Government programme of Operation Safe Corridor being executed by the Nigerian Army.

They landed the Gombe Airport a few minutes after 8 am on board a Nigerian Air Force NAF aircraft 917.

The 295 ex-terrorists constitute one of the highest numbers taken to the Malam Sidi Operation Safe Corridor’s rehabilitation camp opened about four years ago.

The De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme is expected to rehabilitate the former Boko Haram fighters by training them in different vocational skills and then reintegrated into the society.