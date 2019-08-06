<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 10-year-old girl, who was raped at an internally displaced persons camp in Benue State, has given birth to a baby girl.

According to a Facebook post by a blogger, Chigozie Effe, Targba was delivered of a baby girl via caesarean section.

Effe had solicited help from well-meaning Nigerians to help with the delivery, which he said would cost more than the girl could afford.

He said, “Targba was dumped in General Hospital, Markurdi by an unknown person in the early hours of today, August 4, 2019

“After hours of plea by a good Samaritan and humanitarian named Mr Ukan, as well as other well-meaning individuals, Dr Ijoko and Dr Yima of the Foundation Memorial Hospital, Makurdi, have succeeded in carrying out an operation on little Masenengen as she (was) delivered (of) a baby girl.”

Targba was said to have given birth in the early hours of August 5, 2019 to the baby, which weighed 2.5kg.

Effe added that the little girl needed support to take care of the new baby.

“At the moment she needs baby bath, diapers, wiper, Comfit pad, mosquito net, Detergent, pegs, Dryer, latex gloves, cotton wool, baby food, flask beverages among others,” he said.