An operator in the oil and gas sector, Newcross Exploration and Production Ltd, says it will give scholarship to secondary school students in 10 communities in Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Chief Alapuye Elekiye-Okpara, the company’s consultant for the 2017/2018 NNPC/NewcrossEP Scholarships, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Elekiye-Okpara said the tests for the secondary school scholarship had already been conducted in the host communities within the company ’s area of operations.

“The primary aim of the company is to ensure that the home-based students in its area of operations benefit from the scholarship.

“This is the reason why the tests were written in the communities that the students reside.

“However, in situations beyond our control, special arrangements are made for the tests to be written outside such a community,” he said.

According to the consultant, specific numbers have been assigned to the various oil-fields with respect to the secondary, undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships.

“In the Awoba Oil-fields, 30 secondary school students will benefit from the scholarship while 10 students will benefit in each of undergraduate and post-graduate category.

“In the Ekulama Oil-fields, there are 50 for secondary schools, 16 for undergraduates and 14 for post-graduate students.

”The scholarship awards are given to the various host communities according to the oil-fields they fall into,” he said.

Elekiye-Okpara also said that the forms for the scholarship were given to the leaders of the various communities for distribution.