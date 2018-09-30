The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has arrested 10 Pharmacists and Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs), for prosecution in Delta State for various offenses.

The offenses range from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment, poor documentation and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the presence of a pharmacist.

165 premises comprising 21 Pharmacies and 144 PPMVs were sealed while seven compliance directives were also issued to five Pharmacies and two PPMVs.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring, PCN, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, said at the weekend in Asaba, that the activities of some Pharmacists and PPMVs in Delta State have continued to give the council concerns and worries.

While revealing that a total 212 premises comprising of 52 Pharmacies and 160 PPMVs were visited in the state, she said their activities pose serious danger to members of the public who patronises them, saying most of them venture into the sales of medicines without following the laid down procedure.

According to her, a good number did not understand the laws and guidelines in the pharmaceutical landscape thereby misleading other stakeholders or operating in ignorance that is not tenable.

She said: “Observation from the field in Delta State revealed that many people go into the sale of medicines without following due process, others do not have the requisite knowledge or skills to handle medicines in their premises or are operating beyond their approved scope.

“Some persons that were not permitted by law to handle controlled substances were found to stock and sell such products in disregard to the law, further endangering the public”.

Aruya, hinted that it was the first phase of activities of PCN geared at streamlining the drug distribution system in the state, vowing that further action would follow in due course as PCN is committed to the provision of good pharmaceutical services to the good people of the state.

The Director advised the public to source their drugs need from registered pharmacy outlets and over the counter medicines from registered PPMV shops, as drugs sold in unregistered outlets cannot be guaranteed to be genuine.

She pointed out that pharmaceutical facilities that are not registered by PCN were not subjected to regulatory control that would promote the maintenance of the integrity of such products down the chain, “medicines from such facilities cannot be guaranteed to have the same quality, efficacy and safety as set by the manufacturers”.

She added that the law requires that all pharmaceutical facilities where drugs are manufactured, sold, warehoused, distributed be registered by PCN and ensure continuous licensure of same to legally key into the drug distribution chain.