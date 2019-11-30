<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

10 people were killed in multiple fatal road accidents that occurred on 29th November 2019 at about 8pm at Filling kokuwa, Rimi-Zayam village along Toro-Bauchi road.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State command, Rilwan Suleiman confirmed the accident on Saturday.

Sulieman said that eight people sustained injuries in the accident that involved 18 people.

He said that the accident was caused by dangerous driving and over speeding.

He said it involved two vehicles, a mini-bus Sharon with number plate: MSA 693 AA and a Volkswagen Golf 3, Saloon car with number plate: KMC 27 YJ.

“There were 12 males and 6 females. It was caused by dangerous driving and over speeding.

“As a result, 8 people including 5 males and 3 females were injured while 10 people, 7 males and 3 females were killed,.” he said.

Suleiman said that the injured victims were taken to Alumma Clinic for medical attention while the corpses were Deposited at the Toro General Hospital.

He said that the obstruction was equally cleared from the scene of the crash to allow a free flow of traffic.

The FRSC spokesman called for attitudinal change among drivers while on the highway.

“We still insists that motorists must change their attitude towards driving and use of the road.

“They must avoid selfishness, impatience and recklessness on the road, because most accidents are caused by them and as a result, lives and properties are lost,” he warned.