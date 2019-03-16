



Gunmen suspected to be fulani herdsmen on Saturday attacked Nandu-Gbok village in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing 10 people.

About 30 houses were also reported to have been burnt down by the bandits.

Similar attacks on many communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the past one week had claimed over 100 lives, with hundreds of the people displaced.

Sources said the attack on Nandu-Gbok, occured at about 4:00am on Saturday when the gunmen, laid siege to the community.

According to sources, the bandits who were in large number and armed with guns, machetes and sticks, started shooting sporadically on arrival in the community.

“We were woken up by heavy gunshots, there was confusion, everybody was running to the bush. They set houses ablaze. Ten people were killed, some people were burnt to death, many others were injured, some people are still missing,” a source said in a telephone interview.

Confirming the killings in a statement on Saturday, Hon. Shehu Nicholas Garba, member of House of Representatives, representing Sanga/Jama’a federal constituency, condemned the attack, saying the attack came when victims of the massacres in communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state were being mourned.

“We woke up this morning to the sad news of an attack by gunmen on Nandu Gbok, a community in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“About 10 bodies have been recovered and about 30 Houses confirmed burnt down.

“That the latest attack is coming while we are mourning and trying to deal with the devastating massacre brought on the Adara People (in Kajuru LGA) has, once again, brought to the fore the plight of the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna” the lawmaker said in the statement.

He said the Sanga Local Government Chairman and other stakeholders were assessing and trying to deal with the unfortunate situation.

While condoling the families of the victims, Garba appealed to communities in the area to remain calm and not to contemplate any reprisals.

He appealed to security agencies in the state to reinforce their presence in Sanga, especially in the affected community with the aim of stopping further attack and fishing out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“I am also appealing to Sanga Local Government Council and the State Government for immediate provision of relief materials to the displaced victims.

The renewed and ferocious attacks on communities in southern Kaduna calls for the urgent attention of the nation and the international community.

“Our communities are helpless and are pleading that all persons of conscience should speak out” the statement added.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not respond to WhatsApp messages seeking his reaction on the attack.

The police spokesman has not been forthcoming with information on the persistent attacks, especially, on Kajuru communities.