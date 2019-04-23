<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ten people have died and 30 left wounded after a policeman ploughed his car into a group of children during Easter proceedings under way in Nigeria late on Sunday, AFP reported.

According to police sources who spoke to AFP, the angry bystanders killed the policeman, who was off-duty at the time the incident took place.

State police spokesperson Mary Mallum told AFP that the policeman as well as a parliamentary member were among the dead.

Witnesses who spoke to AFP said the driver got into an argument regarding the proceedings blocking the road and purposefully rammed his car into the crowd, RTE writes.

“The driver of the car had a heated argument with the children before they made way for him to pass, only for him, in a fit of rage, to turn and drive into them,” said Isaac Kwadang, head of the Boys Brigade in Gombe.

Various reports state that according to Mallum, the injured children have been taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

Other recent Easter Sunday attacks include a series of eight bombings in Sri Lanka which left at least 310 people dead and more than 300 injured, the Associated Press previously reported.

Police have arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

According to Aljazeera, the attacks took place at three churches attended by worshippers during Easter Sunday services as well as three luxury hotels. At least 39 foreigners were killed.