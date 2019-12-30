<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that at least 10.9 million persons displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency have benefited from emergency health interventions in the past three years in the North-East part of Nigeria.

WHO disclosed this in an annual situation report, saying “Grade-3 Health Emergencies” were provided to persons affected by the conflict between 2016 and 2019 in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.

The fact-sheet disclosed that 3.3 million persons were vaccinated against cholera in the affected states and three million children screened for malnutrition.

About 13,000 people with medical complications were referred for treatment.

The United Nations agency also revealed that 2.6 million children aged between six months and 10 years were inoculated against measles in 25 local government areas of Borno State.

Also, about 1.3 million others aged between three and 59 months were administered with anti-malaria drugs.

It said: “545,000 children were reached with a comprehensive package of Integrated, Newborn, Child Health (IMNCH) interventions in 1,000 communities by 980 Community Resource Persons (CORPS).

“13,000 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children with medical complications were treated in 31 stabilisation centers in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, while 44,000 mental health patients consulted in the over 1,960 sessions.”