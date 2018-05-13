The Jigawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) says it is targeting 1.6 million children for immunisation against polio in the state.

Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday at the sideline of the ongoing exercise in the state.

Ibrahim said enough personnel had been engaged to conduct the exercise simultaneously across the 27 local government areas in order to ensure that all children under five years are immunised against the diseases.

He said the agency had received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) from the Federal Government for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The executive secretary said all necessary arrangements had been concluded for smooth conduct of the exercise.

Ibrahim sought the support and cooperation of traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders’ towards the successful conduct of the exercise.

He urged parents to present their children for the immunisation at designated centres in their respective communities for the exercise.

He commended the traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the immunisation.

The executive secretary, who expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance by parents, also appealed to them to cooperate with immunisation officials for a hitch-free exercise.

“I personally inspected the exercise in many centres and I was impressed with the level of turnout of children.

“So far, the exercise is going on smoothly across the state.

“We thanked all stakeholders for the successes recorded in the exercise so far,’’ Ibrahim said.