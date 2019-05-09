<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, was on Thursday, stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja due to the absence of his counsel, Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Federal Government is trying Mr Dokpesi on charges of alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Dokpesi was to enter his defence but when the matter was called, the court was informed that Agabi was before another court outside Abuja.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the matter had been adjourned for Mr Dokpesi to open his defence on February 20.

He, however, said this did not go on since his counsel, Agabi had written to the court informing it that he was bereaved and could not attend court.

Since the prosecutor did not object to an adjournment, the trial judge, John Tsoho, adjourned the matter until July 2.