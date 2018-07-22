Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is to begin biometric data capturing for its 1, 200 intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj exercise.

Alhaji Usman Gurama, Executive Secretary of the board, made the disclosure at the closing of induction course for the intending pilgrims in Gombe on Sunday.

He said those that would conduct the biometric capturing were expected to arrive Gombe on Sunday.

According to him, the exercise which is a directive from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the only challenge facing the board.

He advised the pilgrims to create time and avail themselves to be captured to enable them depart on time.

Gurama also warned the intending pilgrims against carrying more than 32 kilogrammes of luggage and eight kilogrammes of hand bag.

He advised them to take good care of their Basic Transport Allowance (BTA) while in Nigeria and in the Holy Land.

Gurama also advised them to be careful with the people changing money to avoid being given fake money.

He said that recently, seven persons were arrested with fake dollars who intended to defraud intending pilgrims that might want to change dollar to Saudi Riyal.

Alhaji Adamu Umar, the Board’s Deputy Secretary, also advised them to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations to perform a successful Hajj.

According to him, the practical aspect of the induction course will immensely assist them while in the Holy Land.