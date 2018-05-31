The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has vowed to apply the full force of the law in dealing with acts of oppression and abuse of power by public officers.

The newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Chile Igbawua, made the promise in Abuja during his maiden interaction with the media.

Igbawua and other Commissioners were recently inaugurated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

During the ceremony Dogara charged Igbawua to ensure acts of injustice were prevented.

The Chief Commissioner told journalists that the Commission under his watch will not tolerate negligence and intransigence on the part of staff and other stakeholders.

This, he explained, is to ensure that justice is firmly and fairly achieved.

While acknowledging the enormity of the task ahead, Igbawua added that the Commission will not entertain complacency and recalcitrance in the pursuit of its mandate.

He sought the cooperation of the media, especially in the area of public enlightenment, which he said, was fundamental in understanding the mandate of the Commission.

The Public Complaint Commission is the only federal institution saddled with the responsibility of fighting social and administrative injustice on the country.

It was established by the federal government 43 years ago to entertain from citizens, complaints of injustice, corruption, unfair treatment and abuse of office by public officers.

Dogara had earlier urged them to uphold the objective of the authors of the Public Complaints Commission as a formidable opponent of administrative corruption.

The speaker also urged the new commissioners to give the commission enough publicity by making the public aware of its activities.