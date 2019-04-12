<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hauwa Idris-Adamu, was on Friday named the new Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command, comprising of Ogun and Lagos States.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Command, Mr Shehu Lawan, announced the appointment in a statement.

Lawan said that the appointment, which took immediate effect, was sequel to the redeployment of Dolapo Badmos, a Chief Superintendent of Police, to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG has appointed DSP Hauwa Idris-Adamu as the Acting Zonal Police Public Relations Officer.

“Sequel to the redeployment of the erstwhile Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, the appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement said.

“DSP Hauwa Idris-Adam hails from Borno State and she is a graduate of Geography from the University of Maiduguri,” the statement said.

Idris-Adamu served at the Zonal 2 Criminal Intelligence and investigation Department until her appointment as Zonal PPRO.