Zamfara: Police arrest two students for threatening to kidnap principal, staff, pupils

The Zamfara State Police Command on Friday arrested two students for issuing threats to kidnap a principal, staff, and some students in two separate secondary schools in the state.

According to the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, while briefing the press in Gusau, stated the command received reports of the threat from authorities of the Federal Government College (FGC), Anka and Dominican College, Gusau.

”On 25th June, 2021, a letter in respect of the above subject matter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College, located in Sha’iskawa area, Gusau.

“The letter contained a threat to kidnap the Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Chinyere and some students of the school.

“Receiving the report of the complaint from the school management, the police detectives swung into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh, as the principal suspect”.

Rabi’u stated that when the suspect was interrogated, it was discovered that he was an SS3 student of the school.

The CP further revealed another similar case, stating that on Thursday the Principal of FGC Anka, had reported to the Divisional Police Officer that an unknown person called her and demanded three million naira or otherwise kidnap some students of the school.

He stated that when the officers received the complain, police swung into action and arrested one Tukur Bashir from Bakura local government area of the state.

“Interrogating the suspect, we discovered him to be SS1 student of the college.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of his gang for prosecution,” the police commissioner said.

Rabi’u further added that the Command also arrested 45 suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, public disturbance of public peace and riot.