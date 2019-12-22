<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Police Command said that it has put in placed adequate security that would ensure a hitch free Christmas and New Year festivities across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Sunday, that it has deployed adequate personnel to man strategic points.

He explained that, the command would partner with State Security Service, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Military, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps, KAROTA and other civil volunteers to enforce traffic regulations.

Haruna urged members of the public to cooperate and support the personnel in discharging their statutory duties.

He also called for strict obedience to traffic rules and regulations, avoidance of driving on one way, speeding, unsecured loading and dangerous driving.

“Security measures will be observed at worship centers; worshipers attending Churches are advised to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger apprehension or suspicion.

“People attending recreational centers during the festive period should be extra vigilant by taking cognizance of people and objects around them, while reporting any suspicious movement or item to security agencies.

“Emergency mobile lines for distress calls are: 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163.

“Under-aged children and unlicensed persons are not allowed to operate motor vehicles and tricycles before, during and after the festive period,” Haruna said.

The PPRO also urged parents and guardians to always accompany their wards to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents or any unforeseen situation.

“The command wishes to remind the public of the ban on all forms of rallies, processions, unlawful gatherings and assemblies without due legal process,” he said.

Haruna said that whoever violates the law or the position of the command in maintaining peace and order would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise are warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause breach of peace and break down of law and order.

“Whoever is caught engaging in such act will face the full wrath of the law.

“Rigorous patrols and raids to compliment ‘Operation Puff Adder’ will continue to avert any breach of the peace by criminals and miscreants throughout the state.”