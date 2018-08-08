Four youths were on Wednesday arraigned before a Minna Senior Magistrates’ Court for chanting “one term only” at the Speaker of the Niger House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘one term only’ is used by politicians to express lack of support for an aspirant’s second term bid.

The accused persons are Abubakar Sadiq, 32, Bala Haruna, 30, Aminu Anaruwa, 30 and Saifulahi Isiaka, 25, and were docked on three count charge of joint act, inciting disturbance and mischief.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Moses Emberga, had told the court that one Insp. Ibrahim Audu, the escort commander attached to the speaker, reported the matter at the Police station on July 30.

Emberga quoted the complainant as saying that on the fateful day at about 20:00hrs, the accused persons attacked Marafa’s convoy along Kpakungu roundabout Minna, chanting “Marafa one term”.

According to him, they were also said to have thrown stones at the lawmaker’s two official vehicles as a result of which the cars were badly damaged.

He said that the offences were contrary to sections 79, 327 and 114 of the penal code.

When the charges were read to the four accused persons, they all pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable police complete its investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Magistrate Maryam King granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N200,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

King adjourned the case until Aug. 21 for further mention.