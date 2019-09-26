<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons following an early morning fire on Wednesday at a flat at Gayawa Tsohowa in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, spokesman for the service, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that the victims included a two-year-old baby girl.

He said: “We received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from one Malam Mudassir Abdullahi at about 3:57am that there was a fire outbreak at a dwelling house.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene at about 4:08am to bring the fire under control.”

He gave the names of the victims as Malam Aminu Bala, 50; Rukkaiya Aminu, 30; and Aisha Aminu, 2.

Mohammed said the remains of the victims were taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where doctors confirmed them dead.

Mohammed said investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the incident.