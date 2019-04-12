<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A four-year-old boy, Arafat Jibrin, has been electrocuted in Niger state when he strayed into an electric transformer house.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Senior Quarters of the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Maikunkele, a suburb of Minna.

The Deceased was said to have been in a search of his sister who had gone to fetch water for the House when he strayed into the transformer house where he was electrocuted.

An eyewitness said that it was a passerby who raised alarm when he noticed unusual activity in the transformer house but before the victim could be rescued, he had been burnt beyond recognition.

The remains of the boy were taken from the transformer house and buried according to Islamic rite on Thursday night.

The Public Relations Officer, of the Abuja Electricity Development Company (AEDC), Adamu Muhammad, confirmed the incident saying the Managing Director of AEDC had despatched a high powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

“We were in the residence of the family Friday morning to condole them and pray for the repose of the soul of the departed soul.”