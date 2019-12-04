<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The vigilante group known as the Yansakai has surrendered 500 guns to Governor Bello Matawalle as part of efforts to accept the peace process of the state government.

Presenting the weapons to the governor at the Government House in Gusau, the leader of the Yansakai, Sani Danmudi, said they were ready to go with Matawalle’s peace process because he was more serious than the previous administration that recruited them.

Danmudi regretted that the members of the Yansakai were used by some people, who did not even care much about their welfare, adding that henceforth they would not allow themselves to be used again to cause problem in the state.

“Your Excellency, we are assuring you that as from today, we have totally surrendered and all those who have yet to surrender their weapons will do so immediately,” he stated.

According to him, the group has over 30,000 members across the state, who are ready to surrender their weapons.

He called on the repentant Fulani to also surrender their weapons for peace to reign in the state.

“We are also appealing to you to compel the Fulani to stop attacking us and also surrender their weapons as we did,” he told the governor.

Danmudi recalled that during the former administration of Governor Abdulaziz Yari, the Yansakai surrendered more than 5,000 guns as part of the peace process, while the Fulani refused to surrender theirs.