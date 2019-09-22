<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was drama on a major highway in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, when a young man suspected to be an Internet fraudster ran mad in full public glare on Sunday evening.

The suspected Yahoo boy stripped himself naked completely and was making strange statements nobody could understand.

The incident happened in Adebayo area near the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) School of Nursing.

Eyewitnesses revealed that he had earlier parked a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) by the roadside, emerged from the vehicle and removed his clothes one after the other.

Nobody knew where the guy, who is believed to be in his early 20s, came from before he started behaving abnormally.

He went ahead to remove his singlet and boxers and was stark naked, a scene which drew bystanders and passersby.

At intervals, the young man would kneel down and stand up singing some songs and making incoherent statements.

He later moved from one place to the other with some residents shaking their heads in disbelief while others were recording the drama with their mobile phones.

His action cause disruption of traffic along the federal highway with some motorists and commercial motorcyclists parking their vehicles and bikes to behold the drama.

A good samaritan had tried to save the young guy by trying to tie his hand but he broke loose again and ran forward to continue the show.

An eyewitness said: “This is what we have been telling our young men that they should stop mad pursuit of wealth.

“This guy that has just run mad showed traces of a Yahoo boy and the rituals they are into has backfired and the result is what we are seeing now.

“A good number of them have run mad and died in places like Ado and Ikere and this is a lesson to others who are into Yahoo scam and Yahoo Plus.”