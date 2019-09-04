<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo state police have taken over the Owerri shoprite located along Egbu road in Owerri, for the fear that there could be an attack in response to the continued attacks in South Africa, on Nigerians and their businesses.

Newsmen visited the Shoprite area, at about 10:15 am on Wednesday, and discovered that there is tight security at the entrance of Shoprite, as just one police security vehicle was packed at the gate.

At the time of filling this report, Owerri shoprite which usually opens at 09:00 am, was seen closed as vehicles were not allowed entrance.

Some of the staff of the company who were allowed into the venue were also subjected to thorough seach before they could gain entrance.

The policemen took over the security of the establishment, closed all the gates into shoprite, as they only open a narrow gate through which some persons were allowed access.

Newsmen met some customers at the gate of shoprite who were stunned that shoprite was still closed even as of 10 am.

One Christian, told newsmen that, “I don’t understand whsf these police men are doing here. They should allow us entrance we are not having any gun or stick that we can use to destroy shoprite.

“Even if we want to do the security people, the police can’t stop us. We have several ways to do it and this shoprite will burn completely.

“They are attacking Nigerians and killing us over there and they want their properties to be protected.”

Another young lady who claimed to be a student of one of the tertiary institution in the state, Blessing, said: “This is nonsense is it not our money that we want to come and spend here. The Federal government should do something about this.

“Why will they kill our brothers and sisters and they want to be protected. Let this issue be ended ones and for all.”