The Bodija, Ibadan office of telecommunication company, MTN, has been set on fire by an irate mob.

The incident resulted in gridlock as vehicles passing through Agodi government secretariat road en route the University of Ibadan are having a hectic time, navigating the road.

The development made the state police command to deploy anti-riot policemen to other MTN outlets in the city.

A similar fire incident was aborted on Tuesday evening as youths attacked the MTN service centre located at Mobil Bus Stop on MKO Abiola Way.

Youths in their scores mobilised themselves and vandalised the frontage of the company around 6:00 p.m.

They were stopped from entering the multimillion naira office by policemen who were deployed by the state police command.

An eyewitness, Omololu Adeeyo told newsmen that “but for the timely intervention of the policemen, the irate mob was set to vandalise the main hall of the business centre when policemen hurriedly cordoned off the premises.

“Many staffers of the company were in panic mood when the incident occurred,” he added.