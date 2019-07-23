<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two middle-aged men working at a quarry site in Ibadan, Oyo State, lost their lives yesterday when the excavation suddenly caved in on the workers at Ologuneru, on Eleyele-Eruwa road.

One other worker also suffered injuries.

The Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Corps Commander, Chukwurah Uche, confirmed this to newsmen in Ibadan.

According to her, “our officials were alerted by the residents of the area around 3p.m. that a quarry had caved-in and two people lost their lives.

“We evacuated their bodies to a mortuary while the third person who sustained injury was taken to the hospital,” Uche added.

The accident, which happened at Carpenter Bus Stop, Ologuneru, attracted scores of sympathisers.

Many sympathisers were seen at the scene of the incident, discussing the sad development in hush tones.

Three men, according to a witness, were at the site packing sand into a truck when the heap of sand, which is about two-storey building high, suddenly caved in and covered the three men below.

The witness said aside FRSC, policemen and National Emergency Management Agency officials also stormed the area for possible rescue operation.

A source said: “The three men were loading that truck with sand when the sand collapsed on them and the truck.

“One of them was immediately rescued with bruises on his head. He was taken to the hospital. But, the remaining two were covered completely and there were no equipment to pack the sand.

“We had to use their shovels before they brought that loader. By the time help came, one man was completely dead while the other one was still breathing died thereafter.”