<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of Nigeria’s leading sex therapists, using a special herb known as Kayanmata, Oji Oghenetejiri, has declared unapologetically that most women have sexual problems.

According to her, many of them hate to admit the fact and would rather shy away from discussing it or seeking help.

In a chat, the lady biologist turned sex therapist, said there’s a simple solution for the problem which is in the herb called Kayanmata.

She said, “Women, both married and unmarried, have sexual problems, a lot of women actually, but they won’t want to talk about or look for help. Like I said, a lot of them shy away from the conversation.





Men also do not help matters in telling the women they, (the women) have problems. This is because they either do not want to kill their ego, or make them feel bad. In matters of sex everyone wants to have the mindset that they are giving their partner the best, but when you tell someone they aren’t, it becomes a problem.

From my experience, most women suffer low libido or sex drive. Other sexual problems in women range from vaginal weakness, looseness, vaginal infections, vaginal dryness etc.”