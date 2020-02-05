<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two women, Juliet and Chioma have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for selling and buying of a day-old-baby.

The NAPTIP Lagos State Commander, Daniel Atokolo, said the baby belonged to a physically challenged woman. The baby was bought for N350,000 from the alleged sister of the mentally unbalanced woman.

Atokolo stated: “The current facts of the case indicate that this is the fifth time this helpless mother would lose her children to the greed of the people and sad situations around her.





“Many might argue that this is possibly in the best interest of the children, but the agency calls on Nigerians to please explore legal means of adoption as purchase or sale of babies is a crime that is punishable by law.

“The illegal avenues also avail unscrupulous elements the opportunity to exploit both helpless young women and their young infants even for ungodly activities such as rituals.”

The 45-year-old suspect, who bought the baby, said she had been married for 10 years without a baby.

The lack of baby was affecting her marriage, leading her to a friend to ask about adopting a baby.

The friend took her to the sister of the mentally challenged woman.

She paid N350,000 for the baby and would later be arrested.