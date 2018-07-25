Two women, Dorcas Adilewa and Ifeoluwa Olubanjo were on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly conspiring to fake the abduction of Adilewa to collect ransom from Adilewa’s family.

Adilewa, 19, and Olubanjo, 20, are facing a two-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and kidnap with intent to demand ransom.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP. Nurudeen Thomas, the two women committed the offences on July 12 at Ketu, near Lagos.

He alleged that the women conspired to present Adilewa as being kidnapped in order to collect ransom from her father, Taiwo Adilewa.

“My lord, they made a call, claiming that Adilewa had been kidnapped, demanding ransom from her family.

“It was upon further investigation that the police discovered that she was not kidnapped but holed up somewhere with her friend, whom she had planned it with,” Thomas said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 3 and 6 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos State, 2017.

The two women, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Mrs K.B. Ayeye granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with their addresses verified by the court.

Ayeye said also that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 9 for mention.