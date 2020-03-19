<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police on Wednesday arraigned five women in a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in public.

The police charged Zarah Adamu, 23; Amila Idris-Ba­wa, 25; Hauwa Salihu, Hali­ma Murtala and Naima Lawal with two counts of unlawful possession of Indian hemp and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shuaibu Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants were arrested on March 13 at about 11. a.m. by the team of policemen on patrol along Kigo Road, Kaduna.





He said that the women were caught smoking Indian hemp in a public place.

The offence, he said, con­travened the provisions of sections 59 and 151 of Kadu­na State penal code law.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, admitted them to bail in the sum of N10,000 each.

Adam-Shehu also or­dered that the defendants to produce one surety each who must have valid means of identity.

He adjourned the case until March 26 for hearing.