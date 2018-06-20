A six-month-old pregnant woman, Abubakar Rabi, on Wednesday urged a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court to compel her husband, Abdullahi Saleh, who had allegedly deserted her, to pay her ante natal bills and feeding allowance.‎

Rabi told the court that they got married under Islamic Law on April 29, 2017, and had been living in Kubwa, Abuja until he relocated to Nasarawa State.

She said that on May 24, Saleh gave her a letter of divorce, which was the second divorce letter since they got married and packed out of their matrimonial home to live in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

She said that since then Saleh had allegedly refused to take care of her.

“My house rent will expire in July; Saleh has not bought our baby’s items and I am in need of proper feeding and maintenance,” she said.

“She urged the court to compel Saleh to provide feeding allowance of N35, 000 monthly, N250, 000 to renew her rent and N11,000 to settle her ante natal care bills.

“The court should also compel him to complete the purchase of their baby’s needs.” ‎

Saleh, who is a civil servant, denied Rabi’s accusations, adding that ‎he could not afford a monthly allowance of N35, 000.

He said Rabi should produce receipts for the said ante natal bills, adding that he had given money for the baby’s needs and would buy whatever that was left later.

He also said that Rabi should move to his house because he could no longer pay her rent in Kubwa.

The Judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, however, adjourned the matter until June 28 for continuation of hearing.