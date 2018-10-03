



The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 23-year-old woman, Kudirat Ajao, before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over an alleged theft of a five-month-old baby.

The accused is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Ajao, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 26, at No. 2, Adeyiga St., Odogunyan, Ikorodu in Lagos State.

He alleged that the accused stole the five-month-old baby, from her mother – Opeoluwa Shukurat, but was apprehended because of her suspicious movement.

The offence contravened Sections 277 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

Olatunji fixed Nov. 14 for further hearing.