A woman, Damilola Ayeni, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband, Olumide Ayeni, to death during a fight.

The 36-year-old husband was stabbed to death in their home on Lagos Island in the early hours of Satuday.

But Ayeni said the stabbing of her husband was in self defence.

According to her: “When he came back home at about 1am, he asked where I went to and why I did not pick his calls, earlier.

“I tried to explain that the phone was in the bag and that I didn’t hear it ringing.

“He accused me of having extramarital affairs and charged towards me with a knife.

“In defence, I picked the kitchen knife and stabbed him In self defence.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.

“Victim was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital, where he later died.

“The suspect has been arrested, while the body was deposited at the Lagos Island General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“This is one case of domestic violence taken too far.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, has therefore, reiterated his call on couples to always resolve marital issues amicably, without resorting to violent action that will lead to loss of life.”