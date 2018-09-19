A woman, Maimuna Mamman, and her son, Husseini Mohammadu, were on Wednesday remanded in police custody over the alleged killing of one Safiya Abubarka.

The Prosecutor, Inspector James Odaudu, told the court that the deceased, a resident of Abba Akere, Eleyin Village, Omu-Aran, Kwara, left home on August 8 to fetch firewood from a bush and never returned.

He said a search party recovered the lifeless body of the deceased the following day in the bush where she had gone to fetch firewood.

The recovered corpse, he added, was said to have been found with machete cuts on the neck.

He told the court that investigation revealed that Maimuna had instigated her children, Husseini, and Kambari, now at large, to kill the deceased in the bush.

The prosecutor alleged that Maimuna was of the belief that the deceased was a witch and was responsible for the ailment her son had been nursing for years.

Odaudu said the accused persons were arraigned on a two-count of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide which contravened Sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Odaudu opposed bail for the accused on the ground that the alleged offences were capital in nature and not ordinarily bailable.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the duo at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Ilorin to enable the police carry out a detailed investigation.

Magistrate Mariam Aluko granted the prayer of the prosecutor and ordered that the accused persons be remanded at the department till the next adjourned date.

The case was adjourned till September 25 for mention.