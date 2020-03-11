<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 30-year old lady, Ayomide Olatunji, did the unthinkable at a Police Station in Lagos by slapping a female Police Inspector, Modupe Francis, while on duty and dared the consequences in the presence of other Police officers.

The incident happened at Ejigbo Police Division, Lagos, where Modupe Francis is serving as an investigative officer.

The slapping incident shocked everyone present at the Police Station including the victim, Modupe, who was performing her lawful duty at the station when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the lady, Ayomide Olatunde, had issue with her neighbour, who then reported to the Police and she was invited over to the Police Station in order to resolve the matter.





However, while the matter was being resolved, Ayomide kept shouting on top of her voice and the officer, Modupe, was said to have cautioned her but she rather became more angry and gave her dirty slaps.

The victim’s face got swollen and she was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment while Ayomide was immediately arrested. She was later charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for assault.

She pleaded not guilty before the Court.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing since she pleaded not guilty for the Police to prove that she was actually committed the offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade, granted her bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till 6th April, 2020.